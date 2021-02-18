IAR_Systems_strengthens_functional_safety_offering_with_extended_standards_coverage

In addition to previous certification according to IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128 and EN 50657, the certified edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now covers IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has updated the functional safety edition of the leading embedded development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm with new functional safety certificates. The new certificates add IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry and ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry. From before, the certification covers the international umbrella standard for functional safety IEC 61508, ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems, as well as the international standard IEC 62304 for medical software and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in many embedded systems and companies must consider development tools as an integral part of the system certification. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides certified editions of the complete compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. The tests performed and quality assurance measures implemented by IAR Systems have shown that IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm complies with the testing criteria specified by the respective standards and is suitable for use in safety-related development. IAR Embedded Workbench is certified by TÜV SÜD.

The latest certified edition is based on version 8.50 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Complementing the strong technology, IAR Systems offers a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed and prioritized support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. In addition, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. Learn more at www.iar.com/safety.

