Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF). The report is titled, "Junior With Near-Term Cash Flow Potential and Strong Copper Exposure."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a current Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario containing copper, nickel, palladium, platinum, gold and silver.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares in Braveheart Resources Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74846