DPS Group Global: DPS Group Selected by Vibalogics to Design Virotherapy Manufacturing Facility

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has been selected by Vibalogics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to design a new, 110,000 SF late-phase clinical and commercial manufacturing facility at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Boxborough, Mass.

Vibalogics specializes in the production of oncolytic viruses, viral vector vaccines, and viral vector gene therapy products. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and ability to support a significant capacity increase, including 2000L scale bioreactors and additional fill-finish capabilities, the $150 million facility is expected to be operational by the second half of 2021. The company supports a variety of biopharmaceutical customers, from emerging biotech to leading pharmaceutical companies. In May 2020, Vibalogics was selected by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a Johnson & Johnson company, as one of its manufacturing partners for its investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"A U.S. presence will allow us to be closer to our clients and to offer seamless services from early-stage clinical supply to late-stage and commercial supply," said Tom Hochuli, CEO at Vibalogics. "DPS has designed a space for us which offers room for multiple drug substance suites, ensuring we can be flexible and efficient, to meet the current and future demands for our customers. There is also a significant expansion space available in the Boxborough facility, which will allow us grow to continually meet our customers' needs.

The building previously served as the East Coast R&D headquarters for Cisco Systems but was not adequately setup for a virotherapy CDMO. DPS was engaged in June 2020 to provide architectural and engineering concepts, basis of design, detail design, and construction administration services for converting the facility for cGMP use. With over 45 years of global experience and focus in the life sciences sector, DPS was hired due to its expertise in producing flexible and innovative cGMP sterile manufacturing facilities utilizing modern design technologies. The company's experience with local authority requirements and permitting make it a natural fit to guide Vibalogics during its expansion into the U.S. market.

Site development will include spaces for office and administration, QC/R&D laboratory, warehousing, GMP, utilities, and parking to support 100 employees. The facility will be built to meet the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for biosafety level 2 Large Scale (BSL-2LS).

DPS was selected as a strategic partner for its ability to deliver future-forward, innovative facilities. The Vibalogics facility incorporates the use of traditional on-site construction methods alongside turnkey modular cleanrooms for the cGMP suites. DPS worked closely with Vibalogics and cleanroom vendor Germfree throughout this project to deliver a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with maximum cost and schedule efficiency with no compromise on quality, functionality, and flexibility.

The project team on the Vibalogics facility includes:

Landlord: Lincoln Property Company

Client: Vibalogics

Architecture & Engineering Design: DPS Group

Construction Administration: DPS Group

Pre-construction: The Cardinal Group

Modular Cleanrooms: Germfree

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation, as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise, built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost-effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs over 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

