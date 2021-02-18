Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) has consistently delivered on its investment objective from its launch in October 2013. It is the largest UK solar player and provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend, underpinned by subsidised assets in the UK and high-return growth opportunities globally. This continued during the fund's arguably most challenging few years, amid declining power prices and the COVID-19-triggered economic shock. The solar industry's growth potential remains huge. The IEA estimates that solar capacity needs to quadruple in the next decade globally (a 20% CAGR) to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The UK's solar capacity is forecast to more than double within the next 10 years.

