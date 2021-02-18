Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.02.2021 | 17:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Valuer Holding A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 22 February 2021. 



Name:                         Valuer Holding           
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                         DK0061418977             
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                   VALUER                   
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:                       30,692,307 shares        
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  41481129                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                   DKK 0.02                 
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                    1                        
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:               First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:              MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:                     DSME                     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                 215385                   
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry       Supersector    
------------------------------
10 Technology  1010 Technology
------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=841171
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.