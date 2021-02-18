First North Denmark: Valuer Holding A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Valuer Holding A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 22 February 2021. Name: Valuer Holding ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061418977 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VALUER ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 30,692,307 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 41481129 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 215385 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=841171