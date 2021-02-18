Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 17:16
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2021

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2021

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2021

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 February 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
