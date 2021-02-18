

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The two-year note auction attracted above average demand, while the five-year and seven-year note auctions both attracted below average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de