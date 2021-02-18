Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 15, 2021 to February 16, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
(EUR/share)
Amount of
Market
15.02.2021
560,202
36.307
20,339,045
XPAR
15.02.2021
158,000
36.313
5,737,467
CEUX
15.02.2021
59,000
36.338
2,143,913
TQEX
15.02.2021
49,000
36.318
1,779,571
AQEU
16.02.2021
275,573
36.287
9,999,628
XPAR
16.02.2021
CEUX
16.02.2021
TQEX
16.02.2021
AQEU
Total
1,101,775
36.305
39,999,624
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
