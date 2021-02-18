Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 15, 2021 to February 16, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 15.02.2021 560,202 36.307 20,339,045 XPAR 15.02.2021 158,000 36.313 5,737,467 CEUX 15.02.2021 59,000 36.338 2,143,913 TQEX 15.02.2021 49,000 36.318 1,779,571 AQEU 16.02.2021 275,573 36.287 9,999,628 XPAR 16.02.2021 CEUX 16.02.2021 TQEX 16.02.2021 AQEU Total 1,101,775 36.305 39,999,624

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

