Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Listed on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company")(TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at the open on February 19, 2021 on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. Empress will trade under the symbol "EMPYF" in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "EMPR".

"We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Our listing on the OTCQB completes one of our core strategies to expand global awareness of Empress and provides us with exposure to a broader investor community, including United States investors. This milestone is an important component of our investor relations strategy to increase Empress' profile and develop further understanding of our business both within the global financial community and amongst potential mining company partners."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

In addition, the Company is currently preparing to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com .

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio of 14 precious metals royalties. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the development of its business which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630660/Empress-Royalty-Listed-on-OTCQB