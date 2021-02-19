How Philippe Horowicz Turned His Passion For Art Into A Successful Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Philippe Horowicz went from a small town in the Alps of Switzerland to living the American Dream in one of the major cities in the United States - Miami. His professional career started at a small marketing firm where he realized not long after that he wanted to be his own boss. Since modeling was already a side hustle, Philippe decided to commit 100% of his time which allowed him to travel the world and work for some of the best brands. It wasn't until Philippe and his wife moved to the South of France that he was reintroduced to the art world. They opened a luxury concept store alongside artist and designer Caroline Dechamby.

"I am the Son of a Dutch artist and was greatly influenced by her creativity and discipline," said Philippe.

Growing up surrounded by beautiful art and nature gave Philippe an early understanding of the impact color brings to people's lives.

"Art is an emotion that cannot be explained, only experienced," adds Philippe.

While being based in Saint-Tropez, he learned the ins and outs of the business and soon after opened an art company alongside his wife Laura in Miami, FL.

"I was lucky to have been trained as an athlete for most of my life, which engraved core values that have been key in running my businesses. These include discipline, commitment, efficiency, passion, positivity, and integrity." All are now used in Philippe's businesses. Furthermore, his creativity has allowed him to find ways to make negative moments turn into positives. Currently, Philippe runs several businesses, all of which are art related. The most recent company, Carousel Art Group, is a multi-channel art distributor. "Art is a piece of history that rarely depreciates - it's quite fascinating." shares Philippe .

He explained, "We market and sell our signed artists as well as artists from partner galleries throughout creative channels. One of our key business models is the fine art staging of multi-million dollar properties for sale in the South Florida region. Since we are based in Miami, we take full advantage of the real estate market boom and collaborate with top tier design and real estate firms,"

While the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on his business, Philippe and his team were able to shift their focus and explore the idea of the correlation between the sale of art within the real estate market. "Art sells real estate and real estate sells art." Philippe stated.

Given the art industry is mostly run by individuals who are above 40 years old, Carousel Art Group brings a new and young approach to art. Knowing how challenging it is to make it in the art industry, Philippe recognizes that they need to adapt to the needs of their customers. Hence, as young entrepreneurs, they bring a lot of creativity to the table.

As Philippe says, "We are able to take the proven concept of the old ways and add our creative minds to make it more unique and diverse."

Throughout this year, Philippe will be continuing to expand upon their proven concept of marketing and selling artworks through real estate. Furthermore, Carousel Art Group opened a 4,000 sq ft art gallery in the Miami Design District, exhibiting emerging and international artists as well as a luxury concept store.

While Philippe has had many challenges, his core attributes and beliefs pushed him toward success. In fact, he recognizes that mindset is one of the most important attributes when starting and running a business - "It doesn't matter how good and structured your business plan is, if you do not believe in what you are doing, don't start," states Philippe.

Furthermore, Philippe's passion for art has been key in becoming successful in this industry. Hence, making sure you love what you do and the business you are building is of main importance. Starting and running a business is definitely no easy task, but Philippe leaves us with the following advice:

"Surround yourself with positive and supportive people. Anyone or anything toxic will not help your journey. When you want to be an entrepreneur, you will have to learn to say NO more often than YES, but trust me, it will be all worth it!" states Philippe.

To learn more about Philippe and his plans, make sure to follow him on Instagram here and check out his most recent business, Carousel Art Group.

SOURCE: Philippe Horowicz

