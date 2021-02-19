Company will host an open SHROOM ZOOM this Sunday at 5 PM EST for MINERS and others invited

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) received numerous emails regarding alleged false information posted by bloggers in a failed-attempt to manipulate its stock by posting inaccurate research findings. Minerco's ownership team has spent over 12 months focusing its energy on creating and developing a new business model approach aimed towards giving MINERS a company they can be proud of. To respond, the company is committed in addressing these rumors to MINERS. The company's full expectation is for its investors to not be targeted victims of unethical fear tactics often used to manipulate shareholders. During this Sunday's Shroom Zoom Call, Minerco Inc's primary focus will still be on company goals, but they are planning on addressing these rumors with attendees.

CEO Julius Jenge, issued the following statement:

"FEAR ('False Evidence Appearing Real') is a key to understanding why we will entertain a call concerning these alleged rumors. In addition, we will take this opportunity to continue having dialogue about our corporate goals stated at the Sankofa Summit earlier this year."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The SHRU coin A Blockchain token through the Etherium network to purchase psilocybin and cannabis To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

