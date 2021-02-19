Nasdaq Riga: REMINDER: Public Offer of AS "mogo" bonds - via Bond Auction

From February 12, 2021 09:00 EET AS "mogo" bonds (ISIN code LV0000802452) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is February 25, 2021 15:30 EET. Up to 30,000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the unsecured bonds is 11% per annum. Interest is paid out monthly. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000802452. The offering consists of two parts - subscription by new investors and Bond Exchange Offer (previous bond holders expressing the wish to exchange bonds to the new issue units) to existing bondholders. The Bond Exchange Offer will happen via Nasdaq CSD SE. The New Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: MOGOIPO (ISIN code: LV0000802452) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: February 12 - 24, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00, February 25, 2021 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date for the New Subscription: March 2, 2021 All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules and prospectus are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.