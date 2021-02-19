Caverion to carry out installations of electrical and ICT systems for Metsä Group's new sawmill in Finland

HELSINKI, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement with Metsä Fibre, part of Metsä Group, for the installation of electrical and ICT systems in the world's most modern sawmill under construction in Rauma, Finland. The project includes all electrical installations for the building solutions, such as electricity distribution, lighting, telecommunications, fire alarm and emergency lighting installations.

"We want the best professionals and experts in their fields as our partners to build the new pine sawmill in Rauma. Caverion Industria is a long-standing partner of Metsä Fibre, so both already know how the other one operates. It is important for the Rauma sawmill project that our partner is committed to the project's goals in terms of safety, quality and schedule," says Harri Haapaniemi, Project Director at Metsä Fibre.

"We are proud to bring the expertise of Caverion's professionals to this largest sawmill investment in the history of Finland. Caverion is the largest provider of maintenance services and technical solutions for industrial customers in Finland. Thanks to our comprehensive range of services, we can participate in large and demanding customer projects," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Metsä Group is one of Caverion's industrial partnership customers. Caverion and Metsä Fibre have a joint venture, Botnia Mill Service, which is responsible for the maintenance of Metsä Fibre's pulp mills.

Caverion assigns 20 expert technicians to this sawmill project and the realisation schedule is from January 2021 to June 2022.

