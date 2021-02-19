Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 08:31
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Agreements to dispose of Hobsons

DJ Agreements to dispose of Hobsons 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Agreements to dispose of Hobsons 
19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 February 2021 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Agreements to dispose of Hobsons 
 
DMGT announces that today it has agreed the sale of Hobsons, its EdTech business, in two separate transactions, for 
total proceeds of approximately USUSD410m. 
Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect businesses are being sold to US-based PowerSchool, a leading provider of K-12 education 
technology solutions, for approximately USUSD320m, and are expected to be part of PowerSchool's unified platform.  The 
timing of completion is subject to the customary closing conditions. 
Hobsons' Starfish business, after an internal restructuring where it will be spun-out from the rest of Hobsons, is 
being sold to EAB, a US-based education company, for approximately USUSD90m. Together, Starfish and EAB are expected to 
enhance their complementary student success capabilities in order to strengthen their support of students.  The timing 
of completion is subject to the customary closing conditions. 
Paul Zwillenberg, DMGT CEO, commented: "These two transactions mark another major milestone in DMGT's transformation 
and are a clear demonstration of the benefits of our strategy.  Hobsons was restructured in 2017 to focus on 
high-growth opportunities in Student Success.  The combination of operational execution and organic investment drove a 
significant increase in capital value. 
Consistent with our strategy, the divestitures will increase the focus of the DMGT portfolio, resulting in the Group 
operating in four sectors, compared to ten in 2016.  The proceeds will strengthen DMGT's existing net cash position, 
further enhancing DMGT's significant financial flexibility." 
Naviance is a K-12 college and career readiness solution and Intersect is a higher education student match and fit 
business. 
Starfish is a higher education student retention and success platform. 
In FY 2020, Hobsons generated GBP6m adjusted operating profit from revenues of GBP85m. 
Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial adviser and Baker McKenzie as exclusive legal adviser to DMGT 
during the disposal process. 
 
Enquiries 
Investors: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO                    +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations  +44 20 3615 2903 
 
Media: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo                      +44 7753 136628 
Paul Durman, Teneo                        +44 7793 522824

Market Abuse Regulation

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information.

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn.

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: 

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary  +44 20 3615 2904 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DIS 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   93890 
EQS News ID:    1169582 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
