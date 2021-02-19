Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: January NAV

DJ SWEF: January NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: January NAV 
19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 January 2021 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
As at the close of business on 31 January 2021, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary 
Shares was 103.91p(3) (31 December 2020: 104.18p(3)). 
 
Further to the dividend announcement released on 22 January 2021,  the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the 
Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.29p(3). 
Loans advanced                                         GBP423.5m 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss  GBP3.6m 
Cash and cash equivalents                              GBP8.7m 
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest)      GBP(11.5m) 
Other net assets/(liabilities)                         GBP(6.0m) 
Net assets                                             GBP418.3m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 January 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 January 2021 is shown below. 

Local Currency Sterling (2) 
Amounts drawn GBPm (1)            GBP172.00        GBP172.00 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)            EUR 283.70       GBP250.70 
                                               GBP422.7m 
Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm  GBP34.60         GBP34.60 
Committed but undrawn Loans EURm  EUR 15.30        GBP13.50 
                                               GBP48.1m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) The published NAV is based on current information, estimates and judgements.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Jonty Erridge 
T: +44 1481 735870 
E: Jonty.Erridge@apexfs.com

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:          SWEF 
LEI Code:      5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.:  93889 
EQS News ID:   1169563 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.