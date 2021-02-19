DJ SWEF: January NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: January NAV 19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 January 2021 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 January 2021, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.91p(3) (31 December 2020: 104.18p(3)). Further to the dividend announcement released on 22 January 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.29p(3). Loans advanced GBP423.5m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP3.6m Cash and cash equivalents GBP8.7m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(11.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(6.0m) Net assets GBP418.3m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 January 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 January 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP172.00 GBP172.00 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 283.70 GBP250.70 GBP422.7m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP34.60 GBP34.60 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 15.30 GBP13.50 GBP48.1m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

(3) The published NAV is based on current information, estimates and judgements.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Jonty Erridge T: +44 1481 735870 E: Jonty.Erridge@apexfs.com

