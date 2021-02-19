DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing 19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing Strong portfolio growth continues, providing increased diversification and economies of scale. The proceeds of October's highly successful GBP200m equity offering were swiftly deployed by January and including subsequent investment are now effectively fully deployed, including leverage. With leading supermarket operators providing a strong tenant covenant and 100% of store rents received in advance as expected, there has been no pandemic interruption to inflation-linked dividend growth. Based on SUPR's FY21 aggregate DPS target of 5.86p, the prospective dividend yield is an attractive 5.4% with visible potential for growth. Compared with a group of other long income-focused REITs, its yield is above average with a similar P/NAV. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

