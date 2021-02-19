Anzeige
Freitag, 19.02.2021
19.02.2021 | 08:31
Edison Investment Research Limited: Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing

Edison Investment Research Limited: Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing 
19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 19 February 2021 
 
Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Strong accretive growth continuing 
Strong portfolio growth continues, providing increased diversification and economies of scale. The proceeds of 
October's highly successful GBP200m equity offering were swiftly deployed by January and including subsequent investment 
are now effectively fully deployed, including leverage. With leading supermarket operators providing a strong tenant 
covenant and 100% of store rents received in advance as expected, there has been no pandemic interruption to 
inflation-linked dividend growth. 
 
Based on SUPR's FY21 aggregate DPS target of 5.86p, the prospective dividend yield is an attractive 5.4% with visible 
potential for growth. Compared with a group of other long income-focused REITs, its yield is above average with a 
similar P/NAV. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745  financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169522 19-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
