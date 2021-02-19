Anzeige
WKN: A1W7EX ISIN: JE00BD3QJR55 Ticker-Symbol: 1F5 
Stuttgart
19.02.21
08:11 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,010
-0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 08:31
Edison Investment Research Limited: Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL): Initiation - Solar energy - the future is here 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL): Initiation - Solar energy - the future is here 
19-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 19 February 2021 
 
Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL): Initiation - Solar energy - the future is here 
Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) has consistently delivered on its investment objective from its launch in October 2013. It 
is the largest UK solar player and provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend, underpinned by 
subsidised assets in the UK and high-return growth opportunities globally. This continued during the fund's arguably 
most challenging few years, amid declining power prices and the COVID-19-triggered economic shock. The solar industry's 
growth potential remains huge. The IEA estimates that solar capacity needs to quadruple in the next decade globally (a 
20% CAGR) to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The UK's solar capacity is forecast to more than double within the next 10 
years. 
 
FSFL's lower premium to NAV than the peer group average (6.7% vs 8.7%) could be attributed to weaker NAV growth, as 
valuation methodologies differ. As power prices recover, we expect FSFL to surprise on the upside. The trust's 
opportunity to revalue is underpinned by a higher energy yield due to a wider geographic mix (Australia and Spain) and 
valuation assumptions that appear more conservative. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Victoria Chernykh +44 (0)20 3077 5700  investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com 
Dan Gardiner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169458 19-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
