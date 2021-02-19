Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2020

Stockholm, Sweden, February 19, 2021

The Interim Report for January - December 2020 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com).

"We are very pleased to see existing users discover new ways to use Hoylu on a daily basis across departments and geographies," says Hoylu Chief Executive Officer, Stein Revelsby.

TWELVE MONTHS 2020

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), including long-term service contracts, at the end of the period was MSEK 26.7, up 78% from the beginning of 2020.

Revenues for the twelve months were MSEK 29.2 (26.9)

Gross margin was 71 percent (69)

Operating loss amounted to MSEK 33.1 (-36.8)

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -31.8 (-47.4)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.61 (-2.38)

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

ARR, including long-term service contracts, at the end of the period was MSEK 26.7, up 11% from MSEK 24.0 at the end of Q3.

Revenue for the fourth quarter were MSEK 7.0 (8.2)

Gross margin was 72 percent (69)

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was MSEK -8.9 (-9.0)

Operating loss was MSEK 11.2 (-10.2)

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK -7.7 (-17.9)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.10 (-0.40)

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 19, 2021.

