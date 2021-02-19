Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große "Megaevents"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Tradegate
19.02.21
09:03 Uhr
172,72 Euro
-0,44
-0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,34172,8809:06
172,28172,9809:05
PR Newswire
19.02.2021 | 08:46
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish enrolled to VISA Technology Partner program

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") announces its enrolment into VISA Technology Partner program with its Digital Cash solutions. As a VISA technology partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

Crunchfish's patent pending Digital Cash solutions are built on a two-tier offline vs. online settlement architecture. As a VISA Technology Partner, Crunchfish will get access to VISA specifications and toolkits enabling Digital Cash development, evaluation and potential integration with the VISA digital payment rail.

"To be invited into VISA Technology Partner program is an important milestone for the company and a testimony of Crunchfish's technology prowess. It suggests that Digital Cash is a promising solution that may become an integral part of digital payments of tomorrow," says Crunchfish's CEO Joachim Samuelsson.

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson
CEO Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Ulf Rogius Svensson
IR & Marketing Manager
+46 733 26 81 05
ulf.rogius.svensson@crunchfish.com

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/r/crunchfish-enrolled-to-visa-technology-partner-program,c3290126

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3290126/1375480.pdf

210219 - Crunchfish enrolled to VISA Technology Partner program

https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/visa-pr-bild,c2879469

VISA PR bild

VISA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.