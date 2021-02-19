

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported that its net return after taxation for half-year ended 31 December 2020 rose to 95.14 million pounds from last year's 94.14 million pounds, while return per ordinary share declined to 22.81 pence from 24.45 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return before taxation was 95.48 million pounds up from 94.56 million pounds in the prior year.



Gross revenue and capital gains was 101.25 million pounds compared to 101.11 million pounds in the previous year.



