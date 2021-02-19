Anzeige
WKN: 917431 ISIN: LV0000100485 Ticker-Symbol: W2R 
Stuttgart
19.02.21
08:09 Uhr
1,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021 | 09:17
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Resumption of trading in AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares

The order management in AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares (VSS1R, ISIN
LV0000100485) will be possible as of 10:15 EET time, and continuous trading
will start as of 10:25 EET time. 

Trading was suspended due to flushing of the order book. More information here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
