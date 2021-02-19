Nasdaq Riga: Resumption of trading in AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares

The order management in AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares (VSS1R, ISIN LV0000100485) will be possible as of 10:15 EET time, and continuous trading will start as of 10:25 EET time. Trading was suspended due to flushing of the order book. More information here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.