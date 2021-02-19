Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.02.2021 | 09:46
DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) 
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN 
DEALING DATE: 18/02/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3229.4539 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3097171 
CODE: PR1J 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1931974775 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           PR1J 
Sequence No.:   93946 
EQS News ID:    1169680 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

