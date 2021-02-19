DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 18/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 421.5797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27436 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U

