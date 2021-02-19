DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 18/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.618 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10846990 CODE: INRAM =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 93898 EQS News ID: 1169632 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

