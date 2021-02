EML Payments reported robust H121 results, with revenue growth of 61% and NPATA growth of 30% y-o-y. The GPR division, which now makes up 57% of group revenue, saw strong organic growth in H1, compensating for the lower volumes experienced in the malls segment of the G&I division. Management has reinstated guidance for FY21 and we have upgraded our forecasts to reflect the more positive outlook.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...