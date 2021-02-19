Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (65/21)

Listing of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), company registration number 556810-9077, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be March 1, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 4 732 898 shares. Shares Short name: LPGO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,733,625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015382072 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216630 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556810-9077 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LPGO TO 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 5,000,727 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: April 1, 2022- April 30, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 27, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015482765 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216631 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.