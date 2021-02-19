

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) reported first quarter earnings per share of $3.87, compared to $1.63, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter worldwide net sales and revenues increased 19 percent to $9.112 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $7.21 billion, for the quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company expects net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.



