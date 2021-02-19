

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer prices rose in January, as initially estimated, final data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer prices index rose 0.6 percent yearly in January, after remaining unchanged in December, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in January, in line with the flash estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.8 percent annually in January, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, as initially estimated.



Data showed that core inflation grew to 1.0 percent from 0.2 percent in December.



Food prices grew 1.0 percent annually in January, while manufactured goods prices declined 0.4 percent.



Prices of services and those of tobacco rose by 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Energy prices gained 1.7 percent.



