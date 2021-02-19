

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's jobless rate rose for a fourth straight month in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The registered unemployment rate increased to 9.8 percent in January from 9.5 percent in December. A year ago, it was 8.4 percent.



The rate has been rising since October and the latest figure was the highest since March 2018, when it was 10.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased 3.4 percent to 165,345 in January from 159,845 in the previous month.



Employment rose to 1.515 million persons in January from 1.527 million in the preceding month, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de