

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.22 billion, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $0.52 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $9.11 billion from $7.63 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.22 Bln. vs. $0.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.87 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q1): $9.11 Bln vs. $7.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEERE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de