

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $275 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $271 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24



