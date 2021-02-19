Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) -Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a company commercializing true 3D, dedicated breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce it has launched an updated website (www.izocorp.com), which includes an enhanced investor section and a new, comprehensive corporate presentation (https://izocorp.com/investors/presentation/). Visitors to the website will find a rebranded, upgraded online experience that includes a video section that will focus on business developments and commercialization topics. A variety of new content will be added on a regular basis.

Additionally, visitors will find the new corporate presentation details how the company is addressing a significant unmet need in breast imaging with its izoview breast CT platform, an updated commercial development pathway, and a detailed overview of the Company's workstream activities aimed at increasing time to market.

Izotropic is the only publicly traded company developing a breast CT platform device with plans to provide solutions for breast cancer screening, diagnosis, biopsies, treatment, and monitoring.

CEO Robert Thast stated, "The rebranding and launch of the new website and detailed corporate presentation is the first step in our plans to ramp up awareness for Izotropic in North America and beyond. The recent up-listing to the OTCQB Venture Market has positioned the Company for broader investor visibility in the U.S. We are also preparing marketing programs aimed at increasing visibility with breast cancer advocates, consumers and potential customers in the U.S. medical imaging market. The Company is progressing on every aspect of its business plans and is solidly focussed on expediting patient access to our izoview breast CT system."

The Company also announces a grant of 300,000 stock options to consultants and 100,000 stock options to management at an exercise price of $1.08. The stock options are in effect for two years and vest immediately.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is commercializing dedicated breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancers. Extensive preliminary studies have found that breast CT may be able to routinely detect small breast tumors in the 3-5 mm size range. The median size of breast cancer found using mammography is approximately 11 mm. Routine detection of 3 mm lesions would result in 1.5 year earlier detection over mammography.

The initial indication for use for breast CT as a diagnostic device has been confirmed. Forthcoming business objectives include identifying additional indications for use, development of accessories, and additional products, all aimed at making breast CT an indispensable tool for improving the outcomes of breast cancer.

Additional information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com

