Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) ("ACP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated January 14, 2021, were approved with the majority of the votes cast in favour of all matters put forth at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Following the Meeting, Mr. Adrian Smith, Mr. Collin Kim, Mr. Ken Chung, Mr. Kosta Tsoutsis and Mr. Mike Collins will serve on the board of directors. Mr. Mike Heier and Mr. Peter Robertson did not stand for re-election at the Meeting and the Company wishes to thank Mr. Mike Heier and Mr. Peter Robertson for their contributions to the Company and wishes them well with their other endeavours. The Company would also like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

About ArcPacific Resources Corp.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company expanding the exploration initiative at multiple historic past producing gold and silver mines in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, and in the Nicola Mining Division in Southern British Columbia. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties.

For further information, please visit http://www.arcpacific.ca. or contact us at: info@arcpacific.ca or 1.778.331.3816.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/S "Adrian Smith"

CEO and Director

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements that address future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74919