Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866869 ISIN: CA8765111064 Ticker-Symbol: UDM 
Tradegate
18.02.21
18:02 Uhr
1,429 Euro
+0,021
+1,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4341,50515:28
1,4491,50515:28
PR Newswire
19.02.2021 | 14:34
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taseko Mines Limited - Notice of Results

Taseko Mines Limited - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, February 19

Taseko To Release Year End 2020 Financial and Production Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its year-end 2020 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific, 4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 within North America, or (416) 764-8688 for international callers.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 within North America or, (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 585262 #.

Russell Hallbauer
CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

on Taseko, please see the Company's website tasekomines.com or contact: Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - (778) 373-4533 or toll free 1 (877) 441-4533

TASEKO MINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.