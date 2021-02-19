Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has received additional analytical results from rock samples collected in 2020 at a newly discovered gold bearing outcrop in Newfoundland. Eleven rock grab samples were collected during two separate visits by company prospectors over a 30 meter length from the Otter Brook showing, located in the east-central region of the Golden Promise Property, in an area that has never been drilled. A grab sample collected during the first visit from gabbro outcrop with quartz veining and sulfide mineralization returned 5.75 g/t gold.

Six rock samples were collected during the second visit to the showing later in 2020 with all returning significant levels of gold. Four rock grab samples from float boulders and outcrop returned 1.44, 1.93, 2.92 and 3.53 grams per tonne gold while also returning up to 0.30% copper. These consisted of sulfide bearing quartz breccia and sulfide bearing mafic rock with quartz veining.

The company's 3 main properties, the Golden Promise, which has a 43-101 Resource Estimate of 119,000 ounces of gold, the Southwest Golden Promise and the Golden Trust properties, along with its 5 new properties, are located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, a volcano-sedimentary terrane.

Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Viewers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, the Moosehead Gold Project, the Queensway Project, and elsewhere within the Exploits Subzone is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the company's Golden Promise Property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

