Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
GlobeNewswire
19.02.2021
Nasdaq Vilnius: Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction will be held on 2021-03-01. Auction
participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive
bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market,
whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE
New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall
be the following: 



Type of security                                               Lithuanian       
                                                                Government Bond 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code                                                      LT0000670051     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue                                                Is set during    
                                                                auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                                              EUR              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value, EUR                                             100              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity, in days                                              2557             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                                                   2021-03-03       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                                                2028-03-03       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be       500 000          
 submitted  by one auction participant, EUR                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The cut-off yield, %                                           Is not announced 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %)                          0                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of coupons per year                                     1                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payment dates                                           2022-03-03;      
                                                               2023-03-03;      
                                                               2024-03-03;      
                                                               2025-03-03;      
                                                               2026-03-03;      
                                                               2027-03-03;      
                                                               2028-03-03.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                                        LTGCB0N028B      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                                    LTGNB0N028B      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of
par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market -
to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
