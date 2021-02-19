Doors Market worth $118.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Doors Market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type (Interior, Exterior), Mode of Application (New Construction, Aftermarket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Doors Market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.

A door is a movable structure that is used for entry and exit into a specific place. It helps in controlling access to enclosed spaces and allows light, ventilation, and noise to enter. It acts as barrier for entrance into a building. It is made up of wood, glass, metal, composite, and plastic. Doors are constructed in several designs, styles, and patterns such as swinging doors, sliding doors, folding doors, and overhead doors. These doors are widely used in the residential and non-residential sectors and vary in requirement and applications.

In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material, during the forecast period.

Wood is projected to be the largest material segment in doors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.

Swinging doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Swinging doors segment is the fastest growing mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.

In terms of value, the Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Interior doors is the largest product type segment in doors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weatherproof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drives the market for interior doors.

Residential doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Residential segment is the fastest growing product type in the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.

In terms of value, the new construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of application, during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.

The APAC region leads the doors market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.

Major players operating in the global doors market include Assa Abloy (Sweden), Droma Kaba (Switzerland), (Ireland), Masonite (US), Andersen Corporation (US), Simpson Door Company (US), Jeld-Wen, Inc. (US), PGT (US), Fancy Doors & Mouldings (Canada), Cornerstone Building Brands (US), ARCAT (US), Lacantina Doors (US), Boon Edam (Netherlands), Pella Corporation (US), The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co. (US), Atrium (US), Fenesta (India), Corinthian Doors (Australia), Hormann (Germany), MI Windows and Doors, LLC (US), Novoferm Gmbh (Germany), Marvin (US), Viwintech Window & Door Inc. (US), Therma-Tru Corp. (US), and OCM Industrial Doors (Italy).

