Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports

The Gluten-Free Products Market is Segmented by Type (Gluten-free Baby Food, Gluten-free Pasta, Gluten-free Bakery Products, and Gluten-free Ready Meals) and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstore & Pharmacy, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The Gluten-Free Products Market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of gluten-free products market size are the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET SIZE

It is anticipated that the rising occurrence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases will drive the gluten-free products market size in both developed and developing countries. A person suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is sensitive to gluten, and the use of gluten aggravates the problems caused by the syndrome. On the other hand, Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the indigestion of gluten damages the small intestine. The rising prevalence of these diseases is expected to increase the growth of gluten-free products market size.

Adopting micro-encapsulation technology to improve gluten-free products' shelf-life is expected to fuel the growth of gluten-free products market size. In conventional gluten-containing foods and food products, gluten proteins are responsible for the management and retention of moisture, which, in turn, gives a relatively long shelf-life to products. However, when gluten-free products are manufactured to meet the growing demand of global end-users, they tend to have a shorter shelf-life and, in most cases, lack texture aesthetics.

Microencapsulation is one such recent technology that can help manufacturers to achieve this goal of increasing the shelf life and texture of their range of gluten-free products.

The increase in the number of working women has increased consumer dependence on gluten-free ready-to-eat meals. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for convenient food, fueling the growth of the market for gluten-free products.

In addition, the increase in demand from millennials improved marketing activities, and improved distribution channels are driving gluten-free products market size. These drivers' impact is expected to increase significantly due to increased investment by small and medium-sized food manufacturing companies.

However, the price sensitivity factor might hinder the growth of the gluten-free products market. Furthermore, gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fiber, resulting in constipation and other digestive system diseases. This might further cause a setback for market growth.

GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET ANALYSIS

Based on type, the gluten-free bakery products segment held the largest gluten-free products market share in 2019. Bakery products have been one of the most preferred choices of gluten-free products among consumers due to the increase in demand from millennials coupled with an increase in the need for nutrient-rich foods.

Based on the distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is expected to hold the largest gluten-free products market share during the forecast period.

Based on the region, Europe held the largest gluten-free products market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand from millennials and the increase in marketing activities in this region.

The Asia Pacific is likely to see the fastest growth due to the increasing consumption of healthy dietary foods and the unique marketing strategies adopted by key manufacturers to capture a significant market share.

BY Key Players

"The Europe region held the highest market share of 47.50% in 2019."

The key players profiled in this report include ConAgra food Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., Quinoa Corporation, and Valeo Foods Group Limited.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Type

Gluten-free Baby Food

Gluten-free Pasta

Gluten-free Bakery Products

Gluten-free Ready Meals.

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Drugstore & Pharmacy

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

