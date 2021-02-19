Hilversum, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced that it has completed the Company's acquisition of leading Payment Gateway and Payment Service Provider (PSP) OkePay New Zealand and its subsidiary OkePay Asia Limited ( www.okepay.biz ) and with that, has officially entered the $4.7 Trillion Global Payment Market. RHCO paid $13 million for the purchase of OkePay in cash and stock. With its acquisition of OkePay, RHCO has achieved its goal of becoming a major participant in the online and POS payments sector.

In addition, OkePay's infrastructure will support the imminent launch of a game changing eVoucher, READIES ( www.readies.biz ), which will soon be available in 24,000 retail stores across Europe. RHCO's eVoucher will be targeted towards consumers who prefer to protect their privacy and security when engaging in online retail, gaming, gambling and the adult entertainment industry. This unique payment solution will resolve issues for merchants, who previously have been unable to receive online traditional payments, due to the nature of their industry. This unique product offering will also address and provide online access to the 30% of eligible participant's globally, that do not have a Credit/Debit Card.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "I am thrilled that we have been able to conclude our purchase of OkePay. As we drive our business forward and as we seek a structured balance between short-term revenue and long-term outperformance multiples, this acquisition brings considerable strength in licensing in the FATF jurisdictions of New Zealand and Hong Kong. In keeping with our client acquisition strategy and strengthening our digital marketing capabilities, our next goal is to seek further acquisitions in the sector"

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

