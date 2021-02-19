EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FiCAS AG reaches two further milestones: CHF 10 Mio. AuM; YTD Performance over 100%



19.02.2021 / 17:50





Press Release

FiCAS AG reaches two further milestones:

CHF 10 Mio. AuM; YTD Performance over 100%

Today FiCAS AG has passed the cap of CHF 10 million AuM.

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (ISIN CH0548689600) records a performance in excess of 100% year-to-date.

Zug, Switzerland - 19 February 2021 - FiCAS AG has reached over CHF 10 million of Asset under Management in its unique "15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP", listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, tradeable in CHF, EUR, and USD, and available to retail, professional, and institutional investors across the EU, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. "15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP" records a performance in excess of 100% since 1 January 2021.

Founder and CIO Ali Mizani Oskui said "The outstanding performance since the beginning of the year is the result of our investment strategy and the underlying trading and research capabilities. We trade in a discretionary manner bitcoin against some major altcoins such as LTC, EOS, XLM, XTZ, BCH, and ETH, and move temporarily to fiat if warranted. Such a trading approach, tested over years, provides independence to the performance of any particular cryptocurrency. We do not systematically track any cryptocurrency".

Chairman Dr. Mattia Rattaggi added "I am particularly pleased about the trading results, which clearly show the desired degree of independence of our investment strategy from the price development of any particular coin and even from the existence of any particular coin. The passing of the important milestone of CHF 10 million AuM evidences the recent appreciation of our approach by market participants and a tangible interest from institutional investors in our product".

###

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and the quant signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS's founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 110% outperformance compared to the Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, as audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both crypto finance and traditional finance.

About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker, bank, or financial institution with access to the SIX Swiss Exchange in CHF, USD, and EUR.

For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.

For Media Enquiries

Darko Novakovic

E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com

T: +41 41 720 40 06

Disclaimers

Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS and its founder's management strategy, and correct price predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union.



www.ficas.com