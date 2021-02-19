Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce that the company has a new BE WATERTM Veteran Distributor in the state of Pennsylvania, Jon Hartman. This is part of the national BE WATER Distributorship program originally announced in the company's July 29, 2020 press release that offers business opportunities for Veterans to encourages the sale of BE WATER to a new audience while supporting Veteran entrepreneurship. Jon hails from Smithmill, Pennsylvania and is the first BE WATER distributor in the state.











Jon Hartman Shareholder Picture For Testimonial



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/74962_b2f7070fa49aa85d_002full.jpg

Jon recently provided his feedback from a Marion, NC plant visit in the testimonial section of the company's webpage where he extols the bottling facility's production operation, its' plant manager and the company's strategic direction. Smithmill, PA, is centrally located in the state with close proximity to Penn State University, home of the Nittany Lions. A former Navy Veteran and retired corrections officer of 11 years, Jon recently purchased a 3,700 square foot building (with 4.5 acres) along with support equipment and staff to manage the receipt of large inventories of BE WATER.





Be Water Distributorship U.S. Veterans



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/74962_b2f7070fa49aa85d_003full.jpg

Jon Hartman mentions, "I am excited to be the first BE WATER distributor in Pennsylvania. To better support my Veteran Distributorship efforts, I have created a limited liability company called (Water Workx) to help expand my business and support the sale of this wonderful product to the community. The name means just what it suggests because the water does indeed work! I fully believe in the product which has an excellent taste and sturdy bottle. Several others whom I have shared the product with feel the same. It is with great pride that I share this BE WATER with the masses here in Pennsylvania. I believe in our U.S. Veterans, I believe in their hard work, and I want to give 110% to the veteran cause by hiring Vets to work with me in PA. I see a market for this water and look forward to offering new ways to provide BE WATER to my community to include vending machines and water coolers for gymnasiums."





Nine Be Water Bottles



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/74962_b2f7070fa49aa85d_004full.jpg

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "I am proud to have Jon as part of the BE WATER Veteran Distributorship Program. Jon is driven to success and has high moral character with strong ethical business principles. With almost 13 million people residing in Pennsylvania and Jon being centrally located, we have an incredible opportunity to spread awareness of BE WATER to a brand-new audience. Additionally, his involvement helps to provide quality water to a state population where 3.5 million rural residents rely on household water wells or private water sources which the state of Pennsylvania does not regulate. Also, the public water system can expose many people to polluted drinking water all at once. The high quality of BE WATER significantly reduces these concerns while offering Pennsylvania the purest and best tasting water on the market thereby increasing consumer inspiration and trust in our product. This is another positive step towards increasing company sales and shareholder value."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@GreeneConcepts.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74962