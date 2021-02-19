American Manganese Inc. Prepares Recycled Cathode Reactor Products for Independent Technical Material Analysis

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo), is pleased to announce that its initial recycled NCA product, produced by the Company's cathode reactor, has been prepared and shipped for independent analytical testing.

The cathode precursor material is a valuable input in the battery manufacturing process due to the fact that modern cathode chemistries are produced in fine-tuned chemical processes that have strict requirements for chemical composition, purity, particle shape, particle size, and uniformity. American Manganese's goal is to ensure the cathode precursor material produced by its patented RecycLiCo process meets these high-quality benchmarks expected by tier-one battery manufacturers.

The various technologies used to analyze the recycled cathode reactor products are:

X-Ray Diffraction Testing (XRD) - identifies the structure of crystalline materials and compares it to an ideal material reference

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) - scans samples with an electron beam to produce a magnified image that displays particle morphology, chemical composition, and orientation of materials

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectroscopy - detects and measures elements within the sample to determine material purity

Particle Size Analyzer - determines the size and distribution of particles in the sample

"The cathode precursor is a key ingredient in the lithium-ion battery manufacturing process," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "To be able to produce battery manufacturer-ready cathode precursors directly from recycled cathode scrap, with minimal processing steps, will be a significant milestone in our project's development."

The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) has provided support and funding for this technical feasibility project, formally known as Synthesis of Cathode Material Precursors from Recycled Battery Scrap.

The Company expects to complete multiple iterations of cathode reactor testing and material analysis for both NCA and NMC cathode materials. These research steps will define optimal processing parameters such as temperature, pH, and pressure control before shipping samples for interested third parties. Results will be reported as received.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries (RecycLiCo) and the production of electrolytic manganese metal from low grade U.S. resources. The recycling process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo patented process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

