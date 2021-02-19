Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Vor großer Kursparty? - Rallye getriggert oder nur Eintagsfliege?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2021 | 22:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jonathan Mael Provides Insight on Subscription Services & Their Latest Price Increases

For most, subscription services have become a primary source of entertainment during the pandemic. From Tiger King to the Queen's Gambit, there has never been a better time to own a subscription to the various providers available.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Recently, one of the services just announced a new round of price increases for users in the United States. The standard plan for these services is set to increase the amounts in smaller increments over continuous months. As Jonathan Mael explains, this is an essential part of subscription services and their own long-term strategy.

Jonathan Mael states that the latest changes to the subscription services pricing show that it began in January 2019. Some companies have largely been able to avoid significant price increases as it has been consistently adding new customers. This clear growth strategy has kept investors and shareholders happy.

Jonathan Mael explains that most companies have has focused their efforts over the past five years on creating original content. For the financial year 2017, subscription services such as; Netflix earmarked slightly over $6 billion in creating original content for the platform. Challenging the traditional movie-making model, which shows films at openings, in the cinema, and on the award show cycle, Netflix had major success with original films like Irishman, Triple Frontier, and The Old Guard. Continuing this trend, Netflix just announced earlier this month that its 2021 film slate is so jam-packed that the service will be releasing a new Netflix original movie every single week this year. With over 52 films slated for release, featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars, it leaves customers wondering if this is enough to warrant the ever-increasing price tag.

With dozens of streaming services popping up left and right, there are numerous sites facing increased competition. While companies like Netflix invest billions in creating original content, the emergence of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime means that Netflix is no longer the only option.

Contact Information:
Jonathan Mael
jonathan@jonathanmael.com

SOURCE: Jonathan Mael



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630796/Jonathan-Mael-Provides-Insight-on-Subscription-Services-Their-Latest-Price-Increases

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.