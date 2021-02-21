FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street on Newsmax Sunday 930 AM EST featuring Tonix Pharmaceuticals with CEO and Founder Doctor Seth Lederman and Nextech AR Evan Gappelberg

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2021 / New To The Street will broadcast Show 152 this Sunday at 930AM EST on NEWSMAX T.V., The show will feature Doctor Seth Lederman, President, and co-founder of Tonix Pharma, a research-driven biotechnology company. Tonix is working on a 1 shot vaccine for COVID and expecting to commence safety testing this year. Doctor Seth explains that people should wear masks even after vaccination as they can still spread and get the infection.

Also featured are:

Nextech AR with CEO and Founder Evan Gappelberg on the release of their airshow app, which brings holograms into your home. Nextech is a pure-play augmented reality company.

Paypolitan with CEO and Founder Nils Tharandt Ortiz talking about its (EPAN) coin starting to trade their IEO on Bitforex Feb 18 today.

"The Paypolitan EPAN token had an excellent performance of +87.2% the last 7 days, it even outperformed Ether! Listing our EPAN token on BitForex, one of the largest Hong Kong-based exchanges, will allow us to attract more Asian and institutional investors," stated Paypolitan CEO Nils Tharandt Ortiz.

Pawtocol with CEO and Founder Karim Quazzani speaking about their search engine and biodegradable pet toys. "We want our pets to eat healthily, and now it's time for them to play healthy, and with our partner Nova Milan we are proud to be producing a line of plant-based accessories and toys for the ethical pet parent," says Karim Quazzani, CEO of Pawtocol.



"The unsung heroes of the pet world are the animal shelters and rescues," says Karim Quazzani, CEO of Pawtocol. "By using the HeyDogi search engine, users will be able to donate their proceeds earned from a search to these great people. It's a win-win."

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Tonix) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing innovative and proprietary new therapeutics that address the needs of patients. We focus on developing small molecules and biologics to treat CNS (pain, neurology, psychiatry, addiction) and immunological (vaccines, immunosuppression, oncology, autoimmune disease) conditions.

Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by identifying, researching, and developing promising therapies which have the potential to address needs not currently fulfilled by existing products.

About Nextech AR

Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing augmented reality market, which is estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD$72.7B by 2024, according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to

grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:



Virtual Experience Platform (VXP): An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates interactive video, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world's most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research, the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With Nextech's VXP platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption, and built-in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well-positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a 'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry, including its ARitize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, its 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one-click buy.'

ARitize 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 videos and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

"Evan Gappelberg"

CEO and Director

About Pawtocol

PAWTOCOL, CEO and f\Founder Karim Quazzani will discuss how the company has aligned itself with ESG principles by being - Environmentally and Socially responsible, with inclusive and transparent Governance - the backbone of Blockchain - while showing users how to use their pet's data to not just help other pets and pet parents, but to earn income as well.

About Paypolitan PayPolitan - all-in-one payment solution paypolitan.io

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen billing solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. In order to distribute our solution and drive locked liquidity, we also focus on white label solutions.

