ams: ams, Austrian based supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, today launches the TMD2636, a fully integrated proximity sensor which occupies 30% less space than currently available solutions, and so delivers trans-formational added value to manufacturers of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. Reliable proximity detection performed by one or more TMD2636 sensors enables the earbud to automatically power up when inserted in the ear and power down when removed. This maximizes power savings when the earbud is not in use.AMS: weekly performance: -0.98% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (17/02/2021)

