Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Second half of 2020 is characterized by continuation of COVID crisis. Salmon prices are 12-year low and compared to the same period last year, salmon prices are down 38% and rainbow trout is down by 22.5%. Adding to this global decrease in demand due to shutdown of HoReCa and you can call the situation as "perfect storm". Companies who emerge from this crisis unscathed will be future winners. Arrival of vaccines is giving hope that we can see some normalization during 2nd half of 2021. 2022 will definitely be more profitable year in Fish farming as farmers can plan better the demand. Today's farming volumes were planned before crisis and therefore there is massive oversupply in the market and most Fish farmers operate either at loss or at break-even. John Ross Jr has shown extraordinary resilience in current crisis and is forecasted to end current financial year with similar result as to year before, gross margin of the business has risen over 50%. Estonian operations and cost base has been adjusted to the changed market situation. Unfortunately we cannot say the same about Finland and we plan to carry out significant restructuring of Finnish business during Q1.

The group ended Q4 already in profit, but due to significantly lower sales, our operational EBITDA margin was 3.4% compared to 8.4% year before (consolidated EBITDA margin 4.1% and 5.3% accordingly). Production cost base cannot be adjusted to such drastic market changes without bigger restructuring. Yet we have managed to decrease costs in Finnish unit by 75,000 euros per month from beginning of the year and see further avenues for decreasing costs. At the same time we cannot ignore the fact that sales need to be recovered, particularly in Finland.

The focus in the beginning of the year is to adjust cost base to the market situation, improving liquidity of the business and larger focus in Baltics and Scandinavia on Fish farming which continues to be the most promising area in business. John Ross Jr has adjusted extremely well to the crisis and despite loss of some sales in first 6 months of current financial year, has increased its profitability due to lower raw material prices.

Thanks to lower cost base, we believe, that we will finish 2020/2021 II half and entire financial year with positive EBITDA.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 Sales 17.0 12.7 15.1 18.5 25.4 19.3 21.5 18.1 Gross profit 2.5 1.2 0.7 2.0 4.3 2.6 2.1 2.1 EBITDA from operations 0.6 -0.3 -0.4 0.0 2.1 0.7 0.3 0.2 EBITDA 0.7 -0.5 -0.4 -0.9 1.4 1.5 0.3 -0.5 EBIT 0.0 -1.1 -1.0 -1.4 0.7 1.0 -0.3 -1.0 EBT -0.1 -1.4 -1.2 -1.8 0.6 0.8 -0.4 -1.2 Net profit (-loss) -0.2 -1.4 -1.3 -1.7 0.5 0.6 -0.6 -1.2 Gross margin 14.9% 9.4% 4.6% 10.8% 17.0% 13.4% 9.8% 11.7% Operational EBITDA margin 3.4% -2.6% -2.6% 0.1% 8.4% 3.8% 1.4% 1.1% EBITDA margin 4.1% -3.8% -2.6% -4.6% 5.3% 7.6% 1.4% -2.5% EBIT margin 0.2% -8.8% -6.4% -7.8% 2.9% 5.0% -1.2% -5.6% EBT margin -0.6% -11.3% -8.1% -9.8% 2.2% 3.9% -2.0% -6.5% Net margin -1.2% -11.3% -8.4% -9.2% 2.0% 2.9% -3.0% -6.6% Operating expense ratio 15.6% 18.2% 13.9% 14.3% 12.5% 13.4% 11.7% 14.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 30.06.2019 Net debt 21.9 21.5 20.7 17.0 17.8 19.9 20.5 Equity 18.6 18.5 19.8 21.6 23.3 22.8 21.9 Working capital -3.9 -4.4 -4.0 -2.5 -3.5 -3.0 -3.1 Assets 57.5 57.4 57.1 56.9 60.5 62.4 62.5 Liquidity ratio 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x 0.9x 0.9x 0.9x 0.9x Equity ratio 32.4% 32.3% 34.7% 37.9% 38.5% 36.5% 35.0% Gearing ratio 54.0% 53.7% 51.1% 44.0% 43.3% 46.6% 48.3% Debt to total assets 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.6x 0.6x 0.6x 0.7x Net debt to EBITDA op 160.0x 12.8x 7.5x 5.3x 5.3x 5.4x 5.1x ROE -21.9% -7.0% -9.1% -5.7% -3.2% -4.5% -6.5% ROA -7.8% -2.4% -3.2% -2.1% -1.2% -1.6% -2.3%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Thousand euros 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 962 2 680 2 276 Receivables and prepayments 4,153 6,342 3,578 Inventories 9,627 9,104 7,884 Biological assets 3,702 4,354 4,249 Total current assets 18,444 22,480 17,987 Deferred income tax 21 66 54 Long-term financial investments 232 217 232 Tangible fixed assets 15,968 14,444 16,179 Intangible assets 22,841 23,286 22,672 Total non-current assets 39,062 38,013 39,137 TOTAL ASSETS 57,506 60,493 57,124 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 9,634 12,505 10,611 Payables 12,469 13,301 11,132 Government grants 212 188 211 Total current liabilities 22,315 25,994 21,954 Loans and borrowings 13,254 7,945 12,368 Payables 596 190 190 Deferred tax liabilities 1,912 2,070 1,920 Government grants 785 981 873 Total non-current liabilities 16,547 11,186 15,351 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,862 37,180 37,305 Share capital 7,737 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,197 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation reserve -98 167 -366 Retained profit (-loss) -3,246 1,108 -1,654 Equity attributable to parent 18,252 22,680 19,385 Non-controlling interest 392 633 434 TOTAL EQUITY 18,644 23,313 19,819 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 57,506 60,493 57,124

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Thousand euros 2Q 2020/2021 2Q 2019/2020 6 months 2020/2021 6 months 2019/2020 Sales 17,029 25,374 29,766 44,703 Cost of goods sold -14,496 -21,049 -26,033 -37,796 Gross profit 2,533 4,325 3,733 6,907 Operating expenses -2,663 -3,169 -4,985 -5,767 Selling and distribution expenses -1,809 -2,146 -3,367 -3,938 Administrative expenses -854 -1,023 -1,618 -1,829 Other income / expense 46 206 137 334 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 118 -622 24 224 Operating profit (loss) 34 740 -1,091 1,698 Financial income/-expenses -129 -190 -438 -393 Profit (loss) before tax -95 550 -1,529 1,305 Income tax -101 -54 -105 -239 Net profit (loss) for the period -196 496 -1,634 1,066 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company -190 529 -1,592 1,042 Non-controlling interests -6 -33 -42 24 Total net profit (loss) -196 496 -1,634 1,066 Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 169 66 268 381 Total comprehensive income (expense) -27 562 -1,366 1,447 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company -21 595 -1,324 1,423 Non-controlling interests -6 -33 -42 24 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -27 562 -1,366 1,447 Profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 0.01 -0.04 0.03 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 0.01 -0.04 0.03

