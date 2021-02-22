Amwins Group, Inc. ("Amwins"), today announced the rebranding of THB, its international broking arm based in London, to Amwins Global Risks.

Since joining Amwins in 2012, THB has doubled its annual premium placed to more than $2 billion and is now one of the largest independent wholesale specialty brokers in the London market, serving retail brokers and markets in North America, Europe and internationally.

"THB has contributed to Amwins' success in expanding our capabilities and global market access," said Scott M. Purviance, Chief Executive Officer of Amwins. "The work we have done together over the past decade has made the two businesses stronger. Rebranding to Amwins Global Risks further unifies the company, endorses our wholesale model and reflects our unique culture and ambitions for future growth."

The move is part of a broader update to the Amwins brand identity, including a new logo and campaign that further reflect the company's "one firm" approach to supporting clients and markets.

"In every part of Amwins' business there is a history of coming together to achieve more than we could separately," said Matthew Crane, Chief Executive Officer of the newly-named Amwins Global Risks. "Uniting behind one brand better reflects our capabilities and ambitions as we continue to expand internationally. Becoming Amwins Global Risks is a natural progression which highlights the growth of our company, our culture of collaboration and our ability to build expertise across borders and global markets."

Amwins Global Risks' network of partner firms across Latin America and Asia will retain the THB branding.

To learn more about Amwins Global Risks visit amwins.com.

About Amwins

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210221005060/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Inquiries:

Lisa Kuszmar

Senior Vice President, Marketing

704.749.2780

lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

International Inquiries:

Julian Vereker

Distribution Marketing Director

+44 (0) 207 469 0107

julian.vereker@amwins.com