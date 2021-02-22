Redde Northgate Plc - Rule 19.6(c) post-offer intention statements

22 February 2021

Redde Northgate plc("Redde Northgate")

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to post-offer intention statements

Redde Northgate plc ("Redde Northgate") refers to the merger of Redde Plc and Northgate Plc which was effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 21 February 2020.

Redde Northgate announces that, in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers that it has complied with its post-offer intention statements regarding Redde Plc made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 29 November 2020 and in the scheme document published on 12 December 2020 (the "Stated Intentions"), and subsequently updated by Redde Northgate's announcement of changes to its Stated Intentions dated 1 May 2020.

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share Merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 500,000 managed vehicles supported by more than 170 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

