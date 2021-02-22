AIM and Media Release

22 February 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY21 Half-Year Dividend - Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides the following information about the half-year dividend of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (FY21 Half-Year Dividend), that the Company's Board has determined to pay and which was announced today.

The FY21 Half-Year Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date of Monday, 15 March 2021.

Conduit Foreign Income

The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be wholly paid from Conduit Foreign Income. Accordingly, non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY21 Half-Year Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

To facilitate prompt payment and receipt of dividends, depositary interest holders are encouraged to receive their dividend payment by electronic funds transfer.

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update your banking details and ensure your other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should contact Computershare by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 15 March 2021:

by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm ( London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or

( time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY21 Half-Year Dividend are as follows:

Event Date Ex-date Friday, 12 March 2021 Record date

Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP Monday, 15 March 2021 Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP Wednesday, 17 March 2021 Payment date Wednesday, 31 March 2021

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

