WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
Frankfurt
22.02.21
08:09 Uhr
0,195 Euro
+0,008
+4,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY21 Half-Year Dividend - Key dates and information

PR Newswire

London, February 22

AIM and Media Release

22 February 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY21 Half-Year Dividend - Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides the following information about the half-year dividend of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (FY21 Half-Year Dividend), that the Company's Board has determined to pay and which was announced today.

The FY21 Half-Year Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date of Monday, 15 March 2021.

Conduit Foreign Income

The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be wholly paid from Conduit Foreign Income. Accordingly, non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY21 Half-Year Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

To facilitate prompt payment and receipt of dividends, depositary interest holders are encouraged to receive their dividend payment by electronic funds transfer.

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update your banking details and ensure your other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should contact Computershare by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 15 March 2021:

  • by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or
  • by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY21 Half-Year Dividend are as follows:

EventDate
Ex-dateFriday, 12 March 2021
Record date
Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP		Monday, 15 March 2021
Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBPWednesday, 17 March 2021
Payment dateWednesday, 31 March 2021

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2021 PR Newswire
