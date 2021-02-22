BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY21 Half-Year Dividend - Key dates and information
22 February 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY21 Half-Year Dividend - Key dates and information
African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides the following information about the half-year dividend of AUD 3 cents per share, unfranked (FY21 Half-Year Dividend), that the Company's Board has determined to pay and which was announced today.
The FY21 Half-Year Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date of Monday, 15 March 2021.
Conduit Foreign Income
The FY21 Half-Year Dividend will be wholly paid from Conduit Foreign Income. Accordingly, non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY21 Half-Year Dividend.
Depositary interest holder banking and tax information
To facilitate prompt payment and receipt of dividends, depositary interest holders are encouraged to receive their dividend payment by electronic funds transfer.
Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update your banking details and ensure your other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should contact Computershare by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 15 March 2021:
- by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or
- by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.
Key dates
The key dates for the FY21 Half-Year Dividend are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|Ex-date
|Friday, 12 March 2021
|Record date
Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP
|Monday, 15 March 2021
|Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP
|Wednesday, 17 March 2021
|Payment date
|Wednesday, 31 March 2021
