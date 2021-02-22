Anzeige
Montag, 22.02.2021
Halo Collective: Wird eine Wertsteigerung von 5.000% jetzt Realität?
22.02.2021 | 08:29
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Valuer A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, February 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Valuer A/S shares (short name: VALUER) will commence today on the Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market. Valuer belongs to the technology sector and is the
11th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in
2021. 

Valuer is a data-driven platform powered by advanced AI algorithms that helps
corporations, accelerators, and venture funds with the discovery of relevant
innovative technology, identifying new market opportunities, and prioritizing
strategic initiatives to fuel their business development. 

"Our vision at Valuer is to bring the world's best ideas to where they are
needed the most", says Dennis Poulsen, CEO of Valuer. "The listing on Nasdaq
First North Premier is a unique but natural step for Valuer. With the listing,
we can achieve our goal of promoting data-driven innovation that is accessible
to all. We are ready to grow and offer unique value for our shareholders and
the entire innovation economy through our AI-powered platform which enables a
new approach to continuously work structured with innovation on a global
level." 

"We are proud to welcome Valuer to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market",
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Valuer's focus on
data-driven innovation will make a significant contribution to our technology
sector, and with admission to trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market in Copenhagen, Valuer will gain the additional coverage and visibility
of investors and shareholders who will ensure their further growth journey
going forward". 

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment
designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them
for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready
and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than
the standard First North rules. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

Valuer has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq press officer

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=840652
