Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Valuer A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, February 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Valuer A/S shares (short name: VALUER) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Valuer belongs to the technology sector and is the 11th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2021. Valuer is a data-driven platform powered by advanced AI algorithms that helps corporations, accelerators, and venture funds with the discovery of relevant innovative technology, identifying new market opportunities, and prioritizing strategic initiatives to fuel their business development. "Our vision at Valuer is to bring the world's best ideas to where they are needed the most", says Dennis Poulsen, CEO of Valuer. "The listing on Nasdaq First North Premier is a unique but natural step for Valuer. With the listing, we can achieve our goal of promoting data-driven innovation that is accessible to all. We are ready to grow and offer unique value for our shareholders and the entire innovation economy through our AI-powered platform which enables a new approach to continuously work structured with innovation on a global level." "We are proud to welcome Valuer to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Valuer's focus on data-driven innovation will make a significant contribution to our technology sector, and with admission to trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Copenhagen, Valuer will gain the additional coverage and visibility of investors and shareholders who will ensure their further growth journey going forward". Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than the standard First North rules. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm Valuer has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.